Fell Out Boy in Worksop to rock The Frog

Fall Out Boy tribute band Fell Out Boy are live at The Frog in Worksop this week.

The band will play their full headline tribute show to multi-platinum artist Fall Out Boy with all the hits, including Sugar We’re Goin’ Down, Thanks For The Memories and Dance, Dance, all the way through to The Phoenix, Alone Together and My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark.

The group have been packing out venues up and down the UK, as well as multiple festival appearances, nightclubs and universities around Europe and have even got a thumbs up from the real band.

The gig is on Friday, May 26, for details go to http://bit.ly/2qZXj7N