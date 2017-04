Comedian Billy Pearce and Nickelodeon Jr’s Jade Natalie star in The Wind in the Willows at Rotherham Civic Theatre this weekend.

Join the hilarious Mr Toad and his trusted companions as they leap through the countryside and battle the wicked weasel king in this all-new family musical adventure.

The show is on Saturday, April 15 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are available on 01709 823621 or http://bit.ly/2oMoMWb