Worksop Light Operatic Society return to the stage next week with the family classic Annie

The story of the little girl who escapes the misery of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage to win the hearts of everyone is a regular favourite with theatre fans everywhere,

The award-winning score includes numbers like Hard Knock Life, Tomorrow and Easy Street.

The show is at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 20.

Tickets are available on 01909 501817.