Fab sound of the Fab Four with The Magic of the Beatles in Rotherham

Celebrating 50 years since the iconic Sgt Pepper album was released, hit touring show The Magic of The Beatles is back to create Beatlemania all over again.

And it will be at Rotherham’s Civic Theatre on Friday, May 19.

In 1962, four friends from Liverpool changed the world, as they became one of the biggest bands in history.

The Beatles went on to conquer the world with a plethora of hits like Hey Jude, Yesterday, Here Comes The Sun, Twist & Shout, Come Together, Hello Goodbye, Love Me Do, Let It Be and many more.

The Magic of The Beatles brings the hysteria and sounds of a super group in a golden era and brings to life music history in a live concert spectacular.

Tickets are available on 01709 823621 or http://bit.ly/2qHv5uX