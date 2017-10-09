Experience some Jordan Rakei in Nottingham

Jordan Rakei is live at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms next week.

Newly-signed to Ninja Tune, the New Zealand multi-instrumentalist released his debut album, Wallflower last month.

His distinct take on soul has seen him championed by the likes of Annie Mac, Mistajam, Huw Stephens, Giles Peterson and Mary-Anne Hobbs.

He is at the Rescue Rooms on Tuesday, October 17.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2fQbDrK