Enjoy the best of Adele in Rotherham

Celebrate the music of Adele in the brand new touring show Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

A celebration of one of the most popular singers in the UK right now, the show stars Katie Markham, who was hand-picked by Adele herslef to perform as her on the tour.

The tour, which is on the road for the first time, features all Adele’s most popular hits, including Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You Hello, Rolling In The Deep and Skyfall.

The show is at Rotherham on Sunday, January 29.

Ticket details are at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk