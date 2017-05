Emily Smith & Jamie McClennan are live at the Beehive Folk Club in Harthill next month.

Emily Smith is a leading figure on the Scottish folk scene and has worked with the likes of Richard Thompson, Eddi Reader and Beth Nielsen Chapman.

New Zealander Jamie McClennan regularly performs with Emily and produces her work, as well performing in his own right.

The gig is at Harthill Village Hall on Friday, June 2.

For details, go to www.beehivefolkclub.com