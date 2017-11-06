Elvis and Elvis are coming to Sheffield

Direct from the USA, The Elvis Worlds Tour lands at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield this week.

And now fans can get double the dose of the king with tour star Shawn Lush being joined by another world-leading Elvis performer, Dean Z.

Shawn Klush has been regarded as one of the world’s best Elvis impersonators ever since he first exploded onto the UK scene when six million viewers tuned in to see him crowned The World’s Greatest Elvis live on BBC One.

Soon after, he was also crowned the first ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion in Memphis, Tennessee.

On the back of his success, Shawn embarked on an unprecedented world tour, performing to thousands of fans in theatres and arenas across the USA, South America, Europe and Australia, backed by original Elvis band members The Sweet Inspirations who performed with the king as his backing vocalists from 1969 to 1977.

And now joining Shawn in Sheffield will be Dean Z, who won EPE’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, and will be performing the ‘early years’ segment of the show.

The show is in Sheffield on Friday, November 10 and tickets priced £31.92 (£56 limited edition VIP tickets) are available on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk