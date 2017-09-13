Edge-of-the-seat stuff in Wreck at the Playhouse

Tense new drama Wreck comes to Nottingham Playhouse next week.

Written by award-winning poet Toby Campion, Wreck is an edge-of-your-seat, fast-paced drama about a young man suddenly thrust into the most desperate of circumstances.

An easy-going Nottingham lad boards a train, fresh from visiting his girlfriend.

But his world is flipped upside down when the train never completes its journey.

As first impressions derail and his stories of what happened veer off course, can we trust him to lead us to the truth?

Can we trust ourselves to see it?

The play is at the Playhouse from September 20 to 30.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2uJi19i