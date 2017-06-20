East Meets West duo Chiho and Jon are returning to Worksop

Chiho Sunamoto and Jon Smith will be playing live at The Crossing in Worksop next month.

The recently-married East Meets West duo will be presenting a fascinating instrumental and vocal programme featuring favourite items ranging from the light to the classical.

Chiho Sunamoto – described as the ‘Vanessa Mae of the organ and keyboard’ - studied at Japan’s St Katerina University and has performed at events like the Edinburgh Festival and at prestigious venues like Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

More recently, she featured on TV in Howard Goodall’s Organ Works.

Worksop-born Jon Smith has been a professional international musician for more than 40 years, entertaining the public from Shanklin to Toronto and from Scarborough to Barbados.

Their Worksop concert is on July 1 at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Tickets are £10 (£4 under-16s) from The Crossing Welcome Desk, on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk