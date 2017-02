Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings is live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend with the show Motown Hits.

Roy brings together the iconic sound of the Motown, Sound of Philadelphia and Stax Ataltic labels in one hit-filled night.

The show is on Sunday, February 26 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com