Steps Productions return to the Rotherham next week with the hit show Hairspray.

Enter the world of Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair, an even bigger heart and really big dreams.

The show features numbers like Good Morning Baltimore You Can’t Stop The Beat and Nicest Kids in Town.

It is at the Civic from June 6 to June 10.

Tickets are available on 01709 823621 or http://bit.ly/2rUcBYP