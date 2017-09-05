Double dose of live music at The Frog this weekend

The Vanishing Points and Riff Raff will headline two big nights at The Frog in Worksop this week.

The Vanishing Points are at the venue on Friday, September 8, supported by The Family and WACO.

Details are available at http://bit.ly/2epDePI

Riff Raff are a classic rock covers band who have been together for more than 12 years.

They are at the venue on Saturday, September 9, details are at http://bit.ly/2gBdb97