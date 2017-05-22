Dot To Dot Festival hits Nottingham this weekend

The summer festival season gets underway in Nottingham this weekend as Dot To Dot takes over the city with a feast of live music.

Sundara Karma, Amber Run and The Growlers lead an eclectic line-up of more than 70 artists including rising stars like The Big Moon, The Night Cafe, Ten Tonnes, Louis Berry, Honeyblood, the Slow Readers Club, Picture This, Cherry Glazerr, Tom Grennan and Pinegrove.

More than 30 venues across the city will be staging live music, including Rock City, the Rescue Rooms, the Bodega, Rough Trade, Stealth, the Junkyard, The Angel, Revolucion de Cuba and BrewDog.

