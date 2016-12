Disturbed return to the UK next month to support Avenged Sevenfold on their headline arena tour.

The Grammy-nominated rockers will play Sheffield Arena on January 15 and Nottingham Arena on January 18.

The band have also released a virtual reality experience video for their single The Sound of Silence via the Littlestar app at http://smarturl.it/sos.vr

Tickets for their UK shows are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk