Dirty Dancing is coming back to Sheffield

The new UK production of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage is mamboing back to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield next month.

It’s the summer of 1963, and Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle the resort dance instructor.

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The classic story of Baby and Johnny has just enjoyed a successful run in West End and features the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

It is at the Lyceum Theatre from June 5-10 and tickets are £27 on 0114 2496000, online at http://bit.ly/2quvNxw or in person from the box office.