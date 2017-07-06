Della Grants are rocking up the blues in Clowne

The Della Grants are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The four-piece merges blues, rock, & R&B to great effect and have quickly made a name for themselves among industry professionals and fellow musicians.

They have already played alongside some of the industry’s most notable acts including Canned Heat, Wilko Johnson, Laurence Jones, Ryan McGarvey, Nine Below Zero, Chris Jagger and Dr Feelgood, whose guitarist Steve Walwyn has become both a fan and friend of the band and has joined them on stage on several occasions.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, July 9 at 9pm and entry is £5