Dave O’Higgins is jazzing it up on tour

The Dave O’Higgins Quartet is coming to Sheffield this autumn.

The group will be at the Crookes Social Club on October 20.

Saxophonist Dave is one of the the most prolific jazz musicians in the UK, with 19 albums released.

Much of the material has been original compositions and arrangements.

This latest tour is the biggest undertaken by a sax-led group this millennium.

Tickets are available now on http://bit.ly/2xrVC1T