Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield is live at Worksop Masonic Hall this week to play a special fund-raising night in aid of Worksop Town FC and Bassetlaw Hospice.

Dan has performed with Gary himself and has toured all over UK and Europe with his solo show.

Dan also works as Gary’s official look-alike and has appeared on TV with him.

His Worksop show is on Friday, May 19.

Tickets are available on 07795 512902 or anne.keep@yahoo.co.uk