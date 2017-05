Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield is live at Worksop Masonic Hall next week to play a special fund-raising night in aid of Worksop Town FC and Bassetlaw Hospice.

The gig is on Friday, May 19 at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 from Anne Keep on 07795 512902.

Alternatively, email anne.keep@yahoo.co.uk or tweet her at @bellakeep