Acclaimed country rock duo Zervas and Pepper are live in Letwell this month.

They’ve toured with Deacon Blue and appeared alongside James Blunt and the Manic Street Preachers at Hyde Park Live.

Now they are bringing the sounds of west coast America to Letwell on February 25.

Tickets are £12 from Martyn Sharpe on 01909 731626 or Andy Swift on 01909 540694.