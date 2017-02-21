Corrie star Steven is following the yellow brick road to Retford

Coronation Street star Steven Arnold heads the cast for The Wizard of Oz at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this Easter.

Steven, who plays Ashley Peacock on the Street, will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steven Hall as the Lion, Gary Amos as Tin Man, Bessie McMillan as Dorothy, Victoria Roberts as the Wicked Witch of the West, Mervyn Francis as the Wizard and Lauren Wootton as Glinda The Good Fairy.

The show is at Retford on April 8 at 3pm.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com