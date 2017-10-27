Come on a Magical Mystery Tour with Sgt Pepper

The Sheffield Sgt. Pepper Project takes place at the O2 Academy in the city next month when a 30-piece live band will perform the whole of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in tribute to its 50th anniversary.

And it has been announced that the show will now also feature a full performance of The Magical Mystery Tour album as well.

What started out as a few musicians at the Tramlines Festival in the city has become a spectacular musical project.

The band will be joined on vocals by Sheffield legends Steve Edwards and Jack Weston – aka Kid Conventional.

The show is on November 25 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2xSXccM or http://bit.ly/2l3vp8y