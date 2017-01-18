Classic sound of Buddy Holly returns to Worksop in tribute show

Andrew Morley and the award-winning band Past Masters return to Worksop this weekend with the show Buddy Holly and the Rock & Roll Legends.

This two-hour live show that celebrates Buddy Holly and rock & roll icons of the 1950s and 1960s.

The show features more than 40 timeless classics, including all Buddy Holly’s biggest hits.

Andrew Morley has been performing around the country as the legendary star for several years now and continues to win high praise from those who saw the man himself live.

In 2007, he played the lead role in the smash-hit West End show Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story to great acclaim.

He said: “A couple of years ago I had the privilege of being asked by Past Masters to join them as a special guest performing as Buddy in this production and here we are today.”

The show is at the Acorn Theatre on Sunday, January 22 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are at www.acorntheatre.net