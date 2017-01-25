Cirque du Soleil are coming to Sheffield with Varekai

Cirque du Soleil brings its signature production Varekai to Sheffield Arena next week.

The show features new acts yet to be seen in this country.

Deep within a forest, at the summit of a volcano, exists an extraordinary world – a world where something else is possible – a world called Varekai.

The sky lets go a solitary young man, and the story of Varekai begins.

Parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures, a young man takes flight in an adventure both absurd and extraordinary.

On this day at the edge of time, in this place of pure and undiluted possibility, begins an inspired incantation to a life rediscovered and to a newly found wonder in the mysteries of the world and the mind.

The show is at Sheffield from February 2-5.

Tickets are £49.50 and £60.50 in advance on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk