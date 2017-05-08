Chris Rock to play Nottingham Arena on first UK tour in 10 years

US comedy star Chris Rock has announced his first UK tour for a decade.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer will bring The Total Blackout Tour to the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena on January 23 next year.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of this generation’s strongest comedic voices.

As an actor, director, producer and writer he has created many pivotal pop culture moments in a career spanning more than three decades.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

