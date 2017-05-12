Chris Rock tickets on sale now

Tickets are on sale now for US comedy star Chris Rock’s shows at Motorpoint Nottingham Arena next year.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer will bring The Total Blackout Tour to Nottingham on January 23 next year.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of this generation’s strongest comedic voices.

As an actor, director, producer and writer he has created many pivotal pop culture moments in a career spanning more than three decades.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a New York Times best-selling author.

In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

This is his first UK tour in 10 years and tickets are £53.20 and £106.40 on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2qRp9yH or in person at the Arena box office.