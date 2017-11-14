China Crisis have a date in Nottingham

Eighties stars China Crisis are live at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham this weekend.

Original members Eddie Lundon and Gary Daly still front the band known for hits like African & White, Christian, Black Man Ray and Wishful Thinking.

They will be performing these alongside tracks from new album Autumn in the Neighbourhood.

The gig is on Saturday, November 18 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/1jK5mIu