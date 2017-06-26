Chiho and Jon are live at The Crossing

The Music at The Crossing series goes down a new road this weekend with the return to Worksop of the East Meets West duo Chiho Sunamoto and Jon Smith.

The concert will feature instrumental and vocal pieces ranging from the light to the classical.

Chiho Sunamoto has performed at events like the Edinburgh Festival and at prestigious venues like Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

She was also on TV in Howard Goodall’s Organ Works.

Worksop-born Jon Smith has been a professional international musician for more than 40 years.

He has entertained the public around the world from Shanklin to Toronto and from Scarborough to Barbados and working on cruise liners in South America and the Caribbean.

The concert is on Saturday, July 1 at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Tickets are £10 (£4 under-16s) on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk