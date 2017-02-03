Cheshire Cats in Everton for new production

The Everton Players are back on stage this month with aching feet and heaving bosoms in the play Cheshire Cats.

Follow the Cheshire Cats team as they speedwalk their way to fund-raising success in this heartwarming comedy.

Five diverse characters are attempting to walk 13 miles across London in record time in their decorated bras and posh new trainers.

However, the sixth member of the team doesn’t seem to meet the physical criteria.

Cheshire Cats is a performance which is a cross between a girls night out and a real mission to support a cause close to many hearts in a laugh-a-minute play.

It is at Everton Village Hall from February 15-18.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01777 817395 or www.evertonvillageplayers.co.uk