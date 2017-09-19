Chart stars 5ive to headline TFest

Boy band 5ive are the star billing at the TFest Music Festival in Tickhill this weekend.Tickets: www.t-fest.co.uk

The well-known group were one of the biggest pop acts in the country back in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, selling more than 20 million records

Their hits include Keep On Movin’ and Everybody Get Up’.

The boys are still a huge attraction, appearing recently on ITV’s Take Me Out and The Big Reunion, as well as other media and festival appearances.

5ive will be joined by 30 artists across two stages at TFest, including local talent such as Bang Bang Romeo and The Dunwells.

The festival is at Tickhill Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 23.

Full details are at www.t-fest.co.uk