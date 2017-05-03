Chance to be a trainee director with Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres are giving an up-and-coming director the opportunity to spend 18 months working in their venues, as part of the Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme.

Starting this autumn, the successful applicant will work across the Crucible, Lyceum and Studio Theatres, gaining an insight into both producing and presenting work of varying scale, including new writing, classics and musicals.

Additionally, they will shadow and assist a range of departments within the organisation, gaining an insight into the operational running of a building, cultural leadership and the wider role of the artistic director

The paid residency is open to talented directors of any age, with at least 18 months professional experience and demonstrable commitment to a career as a director.

For further information and application details go to www.rtyds.co.uk

The deadline for applications is 12noon on Monday, May 8.