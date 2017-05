The Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra is live at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next week.

The acclaimed ensemble, conducted by Yuri Simonov, will be joined solo pianist Freddy Kempf to celebrate Russian music with a programme featuring pieces by Khachaturian, Rachmaniov, Mussorgsky and Shostakovich.

The concert is on Tuesday, May 16 and tickets are available on 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2pKFB6O