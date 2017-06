Sarah and Duck are coming to Nottingham Playhouse in a brand new live show.

The popular stars of the award-winning CBeebies programme will be in stage action in Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday.

Told through a blend of puppetry, storytelling and music, this is a stage show that will take you and your children on an magical adventure.

The show is at the Playhouse on Sunday, June 11 and Monday, June 12.

Tickets are available from the box office on 0115 9419419.