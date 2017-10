Grammy Award winners Train are live in Sheffield next week on their latest UK tour.

The San Francisco band, known for hits like Drops of Jupiter, Drive By and Hey Soul Sister, are in the UK supporting their new album, A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat.

To date, they’ve sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

The are in Sheffield on Monday, October 16.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2xkHhsu