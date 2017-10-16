Can you survive on Neville’s Island?

Have you ever wondered how you’d react if you were shipwrecked on an island with three other people?

Dukeries Theatre Group offers you the chance to see what happens to four middle managers in just this situation when they present Tim Firth’s hit West End Neville’s Islands at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop this week.

The setting is an outdoor team building exercise in the Lake District during November with four out-of-condition, middle-aged businessmen all taking part.

Following their first clue things go horribly wrong and they are shipwrecked on a small island in Derwent Water. How will the carping Gordon, the devout Roy, the flustered Neville and the brooding Angus fare?

Can they cope with the fog, the lack of food, the rules of celebrity French cricket, sausages and above all one another, as they await rescue?

Does adversity bring out the best or the worst in these disparate characters as what should have been a bonding exercise turns into muddy fight for survival.

This show is on from Friday, October 19 to Sunday, October 21 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £10 on 01909 501817.