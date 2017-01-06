Busted heading for Rock City next month

Two-time Brit Award winners Busted are live in Nottingham in February on their latest UK tour.

The band, well known for hits like You Said No, Crashed The Wedding, What I Go To School For, Year 3000 and more between 2002 and 2004, will play Rock City on February 20.

Busted released their third album, Night Driver, in November and demand for this tour has been high ever since they announced they were getting back together.

Tickets for tour are available at www.livenation.co.uk/artist/busted-tickets