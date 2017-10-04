Bronte is Beautiful in Carole King musical

Bronte Barbe heads the cast for this award-winning show Beautiful: The Carole King Story in Nottingham this month.

Bronte was a finalist in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s BBC1 series Over The Rainbow in 2010.

Since then she has appeared on stage in both London’s West End and around the UK, including playing Princess Fiona in the UK Tour of Shrek -The Musical.

Beautiful tells the true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and classics like (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion.

The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

The show is at Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 17 to October 21

Tickets are available on http://bit.ly/2ybzHjY