British glam legends Tigertailz have special Nottingham date

Tigertailz are live at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms this weekend.

The legendary UK 80s glam rockers will commemorate 10 years since the tragic death of bassist Pepsi Tate with this special show.

The gig will feature many special events including meet and greet for the fans, and videos to commemorate Pepsi with some special guest stars.

Tigertailz were the UK’s answer to US glam rockers Motley Crue and Poison and had a major hit in 1990 with the classic Love Bomb Baby

The band reunited in 2005 but tragically, Pepsi Tate died in 2007.

Their Rescue Rooms date is on Saturday, September 16.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2xJN0o6