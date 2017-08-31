Brian Rawson Band is giving Clowne the blues

The Brian Rawson Band is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Brian Rawson was a member of The Tearjerkers who toured with the likes of Thin Lizzy and Dexy’s Midnight Runners.

He and bassist Jim Carr teamed up to form their band in 2012, adding singer Greig Taylor and drummer Calumn Wilson.

They are at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, September 3.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2uRnb3x