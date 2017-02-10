BREAKING: Three Lions stars The Lightning Seeds 'coming home' to headline Sheffield's Mosborough Music Festival

Three Lions chart toppers The Lightning Seeds are 'coming home' to the birthplace of football - they will headline Sheffield's Mosborough Music Festival, it was announced today.

Their Three Lions anthem, adopted by England football fans with its chorus chant of "football's coming home", refers to the invention of the modern game which had its birthplace in the steel city.

Now fans will get the chance to sing along live with singer songwriter Ian Broudie and his Liverpool alternative rock band who perform at the festival's new home at Don Valley Bowl in June.

BUY TICKETS: Full festival and tickets information below - also visit www.mosboroughmusicfestival.co.uk.

Sheffield’s own music legends Milburn and Reverend and the Makers will kick off the festival, with support from Manchester’s post punk band Cabbage, with their own ticketed even on Friday night, June 2.

The Lightning Seeds will perform with two already announced headliners, fellow Brit-pop legends Cast and Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam, on the Saturday, June 3.

Also on the bill on Saturday are ska and reggae stars The Dualers, Missing Lady, Marquis Drive, Jungle Lion, The Assist, Benson and tribute bands Antartic Mokeys and Happy Mondaze.

Sheffield acts and emerging talent also playing include John Reilly, who will perform with Boy On A Dolphin, and hotly tipped local bands Oddity Road, The SSS, Sundance, The Velcro Teddy Bears, The Wired, Spears, Sweet Little Machine and with Doncaster’s Ginger Tom.

This year’s chosen charity is Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The festival, now in its seventh year, keeps its established name but has moved home. With the old Mosborough site under development the new venue is Don Valley Bowl, next to Sheffield Arena, iceSheffield and the English Institute Of Sport.

Bruce Foxtons From The Jam will also headline this year's Mosborough Music Festival at Don Valley Bowl.

It has attracted big names in the past including Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, who performed together for the first time after splitting from The Beautiful South, Bad Manners, The Selector, The Farm, Twang, Lucy Spraggan and The Sherlocks.

Sheffield's heavyweight champions Reverend and the Makers headlined the sold out final festival in Mosborough last year and they take the spotlight to relaunch the new venue.

Their Friday evening performance with Milburn is embraced by the festival but it is a separate ticket price, explained festival boss Steve Cowan.

He said: " We have partnered up with Sheffield’s own music legends Milburn, who along with Reverend and the Makers kick off the festival with support from Manchester’s post punk band Cabbage.

Brit-pop legends Cast also co-headlining Mosborough Music Festival 2017.

"The festival is a top quality line up - our best to date. Three stages will see 26 bands play continuous music throughout the weekend. As usual Mosborough also doesn’t forget Sheffield’s best and up coming bands,

“As a local lad I’m proud of what we have done in Mosborough and brought so many household names in music to the village but I suppose all good things come to an end.

"We had two offers regarding moving the festival site but one was in Rotherham and the other in North East Derbyshire.

"I’m a proud Sheffield lad and I really wanted to keep the festival in Sheffield, plus I’d still be dealing with the local authorities who I have to say have been brilliant in their support and advise.

"So we decided that Don Valley Bowl was to be our new home, it has great transport links, it’s a great venue and it’s also two minutes from the M1 and surrounded by good hotels, it’s perfect really.

"We will however be keeping Mosborough as a name, we are renowned now for our great line ups, good value, family friendly atmosphere and our charity work, so losing Mosborough’s name plus having to move would have seen six years hard work come to nothing and it would be like starting all over again, keeping Mosborough’s name is no big deal, Don Valleys only five miles from Mosborough and there’s Halifax banks in Sheffield town centre!”.

* Mosborough Music Festival at Don Valley Bowl, Colleridge Road, is on Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. Doors open on Friday from 5pm to 11pm, Saturday from 10.45am to 11pm. Tickets for Friday evening (over 14s only), are £23, available through see-tickets.

Saturday tickets, for adults (16 years and over) are £20 in advance, or £25 on the day, subject to availability; 11-15 year olds are £5; under 10s free with a paying adult.

Online tickets can be purchased from www.mosboroughmusicfestival.co.uk, The Leadmill and Ticket-web.Collect tickets from; The Leadmill, Whitehornes (Woodseats and Ecclesall Road), Haybrook at Crystal Peaks, Mosborough off licence and Birley Moor news.

Easy access from Halfway tram stop in Sheffield and Sheffield’s train station.

For all festival info visit www.mosboroughmusicfestival.co.uk