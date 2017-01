Scottish folk stars Breabach are live at Lakeside Arts next month.

Winners of both Folk Band of the Year and Album of the Year at last year’s Scots Trad Music Awards, Breabach have been using their global influences to build their international recognition on the world and roots music scene as one of the UK’s most dynamic and exciting bands.

They are at Lakeside on February 15.

Ticket details are at www.lakesidearts.org.uk