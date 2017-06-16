Boy On A Dolphin are coming back to Letwell

Sheffield band Boy On A Dolphin are playing two dates at Letwell Village Hall this month.

Boy On A Dolphin have been together for more than 20 years, filled major stadiums all over America, Canada and the UK, and are now heading to Letwell to play an intimate little venue.

They found fame and fortune back in the 1990s after they won an international song-writing competition which took the Sheffield band to Vancouver and landed them a lucrative contract with Atlantic Records.

They then went on a sell-out tour of Canada and America fuelled by the success of their debut album Barkers Pool to Thunder Bay.

The band ultimately returned to the UK and have continued to air their unique acoustic sound and strong Latin rhythms - albeit only once or twice a year - in their native South Yorkshire.

Their annual pre-Christmas show at Sheffield City Hall has proved as popular as ever in recent times and the venue virtually full to capacity last year.

Their Letwell gigs are on Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28.

Tickets are £12 on 01909 731626 or 01909 540694.