The legendary Bob Dylan and his Band are live at Motorpoint Nottingham Arena this week.

The voice of a generation, who can now also add being a Nobel Prize winner to his CV, has journeyed down Highway 61 and is back in the UK for a series of highly anticipated live shows.

His Nottingham gig is on Friday, May 5.

Tickets are on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/1NRBBSt