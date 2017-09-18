Blyth Players are stumbling off to sunny Spain

Swap Blyth in autumn for sunny Spain next month as the Blyth Players present the comedy Costa del Stumble.

The popular amateur theatre group has been presenting shows in the town for 45 years and as well as the senior group, also has a large youth section for young would-be actors.

The group usually presents three shows a year and this latest one will be at Barnby Memorial Hall on October 6 and 7.

Costa del Stumble centres on eccentric British landlady Mrs Ditch who has sold her B&B in England and moved out to the Costa del Carling to run a holiday campsite.

Among the campers are the Thorndike family, who are looking forward to a fun packed holiday in the town of Maracus Carakus.

They are soon joined by some unusual families and interesting individuals, each with very different ideas about how they will spend their time on holiday.

However, when a crime occurs at local museum, it’s the children who form an unlikely alliance to turn detective.

Can they solve the mystery before its time to leave?

Tickets are £7 on 07784 916250 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers

For more information about the group, got to www.blythplayers.org