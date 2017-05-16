Blyth Players are giving it The Kitchen Sink this week

The Blyth Players return to the stage this week with Tom Wells’ comedy The Kitchen Sink.

Things aren’t going to plan for one family in Withernsea

Pieces are falling off Martin’s milk float as quickly as he’s losing customers and something’s up with Kath’s kitchen sink.

Billy is pinning his hopes of a place at art college on a revealing portrait of Dolly Parton, whilst Sophie’s dreams of becoming a ju-jitsu teacher might be disappearing down the plughole.

The play is at Barnby Memorial Hall in Blyth from Thursday, May 18 until May 20

Tickets are available on 07784916250, www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers or tickets@blythplayers.org

Please note: This show is unsuitable for children.