Blyth Players are back with The Snow Queen

The Blyth Players are back on stage this week, combining myth, legend and fantasy in traditional pantomime style in The Snow Queen.

The Ice Queen sweeps through the streets on snowy nights, looking in at the windows, her breath leaving strange icy patterns on the glass.

Gerda has seen them but little does she know her best friend Kai is about to be spirited away to the evil Snow Queen’s ice palace.

And so, as the spring thaw arrives, Gerda’s quest to rescue Kai begins and she embarks an adventurous journey from Denmark to the frozen north, passing through every season and encountering a host of colourful characters.

The show is at Barnby Memorial Hall in Blyth from Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5 at 7.15pm each night (except Sunday) with matinees at 2.15pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are £7 on 07784 916250 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers