Blues star Wilko Johnson is heading to Rock City

Wilko Johnson is live at Nottingham’s Rock City next week as part of his latest UK tour.

The former Dr Feelgood guitarist is back on the road this year for a double celebration – 30 years of the Wilko Johnson Band and his own 70th birthday.

The latter celebration is all the more remarkable given that, as he himself puts it, ‘I’m supposed to be dead.’

Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2012.

But rather than let that be that, Johnson made an astonishing recovery. And now the man from Canvey Island, who as well as being part of Dr Feelgood was also part of Ian Dury’s band The Blockheads and starred in Julien Temple’s 2009 film Oil City Confidential, is continuing to show the world what a remarkable talent he has for rock and blues.

As he says himself: “There’s nothing like being told you’re dying to make you feel alive.”

He is at Rock City on Friday, April 21.

