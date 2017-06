One of the great blues guitarists of recent times, Paddy Maguire is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

As a teenager, Paddy was held in such high regard that, after jamming on stage with Rory Gallagher, he was invited to join his band.

Paddy is influenced by greats such as Eric Clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy, Jimi Hendrix, Rory Gallaghe and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

His Clowne gig is at the Community Centre on Sunday, June 4 at 9pm. For details, visit www.clownebluesclub.co.uk