Blues for Bluebell Wood with Jack T Harper and Zootz

Blues star Jack T Harper and his band Zootz are performing a special concert for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice this month.

Jack has a very distinctive and endearing voice and has been able to make the successful transition from being one of the top blues singers in the country to an all-round performer who grabs the attention of a whole new audience.

The concert is at the Resource Centre in Dinnington on September 23.

Tickets are available fromLinda Swallow on 07759 281654 or Gail Parkin on 01909 517365.