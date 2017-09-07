Blues for Bluebell Wood with Jack T Harper and Zootz

Blues star Jack T Harper and his band Zootz are performing a special concert for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice this month.
Jack has a very distinctive and endearing voice and has been able to make the successful transition from being one of the top blues singers in the country to an all-round performer who grabs the attention of a whole new audience.
The concert is at the Resource Centre in Dinnington on September 23.
Tickets are available fromLinda Swallow on 07759 281654 or Gail Parkin on 01909 517365.
